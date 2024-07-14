NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
6. Minnesota Timberwolves
Key offseason moves: Drafted Rob Dillingham
Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves weren't able to complete their magical season, losing in the Western Conference Finals at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, this is a team that should feel good about where they stand heading into the 2024–25 NBA season. The Wolves didn't necessarily need to make many changes to the roster, but they did make a big splash at the 2024 NBA Draft when they traded into the top 10 to select Rob Dillingham. The hope is that Dillingham could emerge as somewhat of a missing offensive piece off the bench for the Wolves.
Even though it's somewhat unfair to expect a rookie to handle that type of role this early in his career, Dillingham is so talented of a prospect that he could seemingly emerge as a contributor sooner rather than later.
The big question for Minnesota is whether or not they'll be able to carry their success from last season into this year. It will be quite a task for such a young, developing team. Mind you, this is also the first time in his career that Anthony Edwards will have some real expectations heading into a season.