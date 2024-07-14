NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
5. New York Knicks
Key offseason moves: Acquired Mikal Bridges; drafted Tyler Kolek
The New York Knicks have been one of the bigger winners of the NBA offseason. Going all-in on this core, the Knicks managed to pry Mikal Bridges away from the Brooklyn Nets in a huge blockbuster trade. In what they believe could be their missing piece, the Knicks will head into the start of the season with an ideal roster. After re-signing OG Anunoby, the Knicks are in the perfect position to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference. After this offseason, the Knicks could be considered as the second-best team in the East.
If they can stay healthy - and perhaps that's the biggest "if" in the NBA - the Knicks are going to have their best chance to win the title in more than two decades. The only loss that the Knicks took this summer is the fact that they couldn't keep Isaiah Hartenstein in New York.
Even though he isn't a big name, I'd imagine the Knicks are going to miss his presence and the frontcourt contributions that he made in the absence of Mitchell Robinson.