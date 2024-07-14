NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
4. Philadelphia 76ers
Key offseason moves: Acquired Paul George; signed Caleb Martin; drafted Jared McCain
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the offseason with the priority or goal of completely revamping their roster around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Through the first few weeks of NBA Free Agency, the Sixers were one of the big winners. Philadelphia managed to pry Paul George away from the LA Clippers in free agency and then did well in filling out the rest of the roster. A few of their other notable moves included signing Caleb Martin (away from the Miami Heat) and then drafting Jared McCain, a sharp-shooting guard out of Duke, in the 2024 NBA Draft.
On paper, the Sixers should be one of the best teams in the East. In fact, there's an argument to be made that strictly on paper, the Sixers could be penciled in as better than the New York Knicks and only second to the Boston Celtics in the East. If they can remain healthy, there may not be a team in the league with a better 1-2-3 punch than the Sixers.
Again, a lot has to go right for a franchise that never seemingly is able to catch a break. But the Sixers have put themselves in a position to contend for a title this upcoming season.