NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
3. Dallas Mavericks
Key offseason moves: Acquired Klay Thompson and Quentin Grimes; signed Naji Marshall
After making a run to the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks could've taken a much more passive approach to the offseason than they have thus far. But you have to credit the Mavs for continuing to be aggressive even when they don't have to be. Instead of sitting on their hands this summer, Dallas worked hard to improve their supporting cast. And they did a great job in doing so. The Mavs added Klay Thompson via sign and trade, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall so far this summer.
All three of those players should add another element to the team that they didn't have this past season. Sure, losing Derrick Jones Jr. will hurt but the hope is that Marshall and Grimes could help fill a similar role for the team off the bench. Thompson also adds another element as a third offensive option that the team simply didn't have.
The Mavs are now in a position where they could be considered as a pre-season favorite in the Western Conference. Making another NBA Finals run could be difficult but the Mavs have the talent to make it happen.