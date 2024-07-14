NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
Key offseason moves: Acquired Alex Caruso; signed Isaiah Hartenstein; drafted Nikola Topic
With the way they're currently constructed, there may not be a team in the NBA that is set up for more success over the next 5-10 seasons than the Oklahoma City Thunder. The question for the team is, when does it all begin for the team? I'd have to imagine that there's a real chance the big winning starts this upcoming season. After getting some much-needed playoff experience, the Thunder could be in a prime position to take the league by storm this year. With another year of development under their belts, the Thunder is going to be one of the favorites heading into the start of the season.
With the moves that the Thunder have made this offseason, it's not going to come as a big surprise to see them as a favorite. OKC added Alex Caruso via trade at the start of the summer and then made one of the bigger free-agency splashes by signing Isaiah Hartenstein.
If those two players pan out as many believe they will, the Thunder are going to have one of the deepest teams in the West. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren continue to grow as individual players, the Thunder will have the talent to match up with almost any team in the league.