NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
28. Detroit Pistons
Key offseason moves: Signed Tobias Harris; drafted Ron Holland
For as difficult of a season the Detroit Pistons just had, it's almost as if the team has carried their struggles into the offseason. Detroit's key move of the summer included signing Tobias Harris to a big contract. They also locked up Cade Cunningham and drafted Ron Holland, but this summer will be remembered as the offseason in which the Pistons spent big money on bringing in Harris. I don't quite see the vision in that. And it is one of the bigger reasons why the Pistons have been criticized for their offseason moves thus far.
Even though this could be more about reaching the cap floor, there are other players that the Pistons could've invested in. Instead, they bring in a veteran without much potential and one that is unlikely to make the team that much better, even in a best-case scenario.
Unless their young core makes a huge jump this upcoming season, the struggles are likely going to continue for Detroit. And if there isn't a distinct change this season, there are big questions regarding their future that are going to have to be answered by the team.