NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
1. Boston Celtics
Key offseason moves: Drafted Baylor Scheierman
The Boston Celtics just completed one of the most dominating seasons in recent history in which they barrelled through the Eastern Conference and looked overwhelming in the playoffs as they cruised to winning the NBA Championship. The scariest part of the Celtics' dominance is that they're built for prolonged success. Heading into this next season, the Celtics are returning the same core with not many changes. In fact, through the early portion of the offseason, the Celtics have only added Baylor Scheierman to their roster, who they drafted with their late first-round pick.
But that won't be a problem for the Celtics considering they're going to be the favorites to win it all again this upcoming season. The only real doubts that you can have about Boston potentially repeating as champions revolve around their health.
If they can remain healthy, though, there's not much standing in the way of the Celtics winning it all again. Even then, Boston managed to dominate the East playoffs without Kristaps Porzingis for the majority of their run. The Celtics are the best team in the NBA; there is no doubt about that.