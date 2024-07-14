NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
27. Chicago Bulls
Key offseason moves: Acquired Josh Giddey, drafted Matas Buzelis
The Chicago Bulls wasted no time this offseason in making it clear that they were pivoting toward a rebuild or, at the very least, a complete retooling of their roster. Chicago started the offseason by trading Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey. As a talented young player who will help jumpstart a new build for the Bulls, it's easy to see why Chicago was open to such a move. They added to that momentum by drafting Matas Buzelis with their top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
As the Bulls begin to lean into a new build, there's reason to be excited about Chicago's future. However, as is almost always the case for the Bulls, it's never that clear as they move forward. Where it gets complicated for the Bulls is when we begin to discuss the future of Zach LaVine.
From all indications, the Bulls are still attempting to trade LaVine. But the trade market just isn't there at the moment. What does Chicago elect to do in response? That will certainly impact how good or bad this team ends up being this season.