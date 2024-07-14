NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
26. Portland Trail Blazers
Key offseason moves: Acquired Deni Avdija; drafted Donovan Clingan
It's admittedly difficult to predict what to expect from the Portland Trail Blazers heading into this season. On paper, it's easy to like a lot of their roster. They have a solid young core and a couple of intriguing veterans on their roster that, theoretically, should put them in a position where they're competing for a playoff spot. However, as we saw unfold this past season, nothing is a certainty for the team. For now, the Blazers are going to start as a bottom-five team in our NBA Power Rankings, but there's a chance they could quickly move up.
If Scoot Henderson starts the season off hot, he's a player who could completely alter the ceiling for the team. And if the likes of Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons can remain healthy, this is a team that will be able to surprise some people this year.
I like the additions of Deni Avdija, via trade, and Donovan Clingan, via the NBA Draft. But if I did have to guess, I'd assume that the Blazers are going to continue to have some growing pains as they find their footing as a rebuilding team.