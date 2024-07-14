NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
23. Utah Jazz
Key offseason moves: Drafted Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski
The Utah Jazz entered the NBA offseason in hopes of significantly upgrading the supporting cast around Lauri Markkanen. Interestingly, there are many who are expecting the Jazz to end the offseason by trading the best player on their roster. It remains to be seen what the Jazz will end up doing but they have done a good job in adding a few more talented young players to their core. In the 2024 NBA Draft, Utah added Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski - all players that had the potential to be taken in the lottery.
The fact that the Jazz were able to get three lottery talents leads me to believe that at least one of them will end up being a really good player. Maybe a couple of them will end up developing into strong foundational pieces for the future. In all, the Jazz have done well this offseason.
Even if they decide to trade Markkanen, the Jazz already has a strong collection of young players that could help the move into the future. If Utah does keep Markkanen around, they might have enough to compete for a Play-In Tournament spot in the West.