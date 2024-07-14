NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
22. San Antonio Spurs
Key offseason moves: Drafted Stephon Castle; signed Chris Paul
I'll be the first to admit that I may be too high on the San Antonio Spurs heading into the start of the season. But I can't lie when I say I love the moves that the team has made thus far in the NBA offseason. Sure, the Spurs haven't made a big splash move to help Victor Wembanyama out, but I wonder if that was even realistic before the offseason. Nevertheless, drafting Stephon Castle could end up paying huge dividends down the line. As a player who could end up being the team's long-term answer in the backcourt, it wouldn't be surprising to see him as the starter sooner rather than later.
The signing of Chris Paul, which should help the Spurs on multiple fronts, is another move that can't be overlooked. Paul will be an excellent mentor for both Castle and Wemby, also while helping this team on a competitive front.
Deep down, I don't believe that the Spurs have enough talent to compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference this season; it's too deep. However, I do sense they're going to make a big jump in their development this year.