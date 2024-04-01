NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
In the latest edition of our NBA Power Rankings, the Boston Celtics look vulnerable and the New York Knicks are rounding back into championship form?
The countdown to the start of the NBA Playoffs is here as there are less than two weeks left in the regular season. As we inch closer and closer to the start of the postseason, teams across the league are putting themselves in position for the final stretch run.
Which playoff teams are beginning to round into form and which are beginning to fade? We explore all of that in the latest edition of our NBA Power Rankings with just a handful of games left in the regular season.
30. Detroit Pistons
It's going to be pretty unexpected and disappointing if the Detroit Pistons do end the season with the worst record in the NBA. Considering that there were many across the league that believed this team was going to put together a somewhat magical season and take a tangible step forward in the Eastern Conference, to be right back at square one after a couple of years of building is a tough pill to swallow.
This summer, the Pistons will have to answer some tough questions about their future. Mainly, do they have enough foundational pieces on their roster that they should continue to add to their core, or perhaps is it time to strip away all over again? Quite frankly, there's probably a case to be made on both ends of the spectrum. And that's what this offseason will be all about for the Pistons. It's easy to see why it could end up being extremely challenging.