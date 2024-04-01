NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
20. Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are a team that many are expecting to make some big moves this offseason. However, they've had flashes of improvement throughout the year that could add some more intrigue to what the front office could be thinking. While beating the Boston Celtics in back-to-back games might not be enough to raise a banner, there is something to gain from that experience heading into the offseason.
In short, it does prove that this team has the talent to compete with any other team in the league. And that's something the Hawks should think hard and long about before pulling the trigger on any rash moves this summer. Even as the Hawks prepare for another run in the Play-In Tournament, this is a team that has a long way to go when it comes to rising back to a level of relevance in the Eastern Conference.
For this season, it'll be interesting to see if the Hawks could pull off an upset in a one-game sample in the Play-In Tournament. But there shouldn't be much else to expect from Atlanta heading into the postseason.