NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
17. Golden State Warriors
Once again, the Golden State Warriors find themselves in a place that they don't really want to be. Quite frankly, with how talented they are on paper, this is not a team that should be fighting its way toward qualifying for one of the final NBA Play-In Tournament spots. Nevertheless, that's the reality that the Warriors currently are living with. Even if they manage a way to sneak into the NBA playoffs via the Play-In Tournament, though history is not on their side as no 10th-seeded Play-In Tournament teams have ever qualified for the final playoff field, it's hard to imagine the Warriors making any type of deep run.
Even if they get matched up with one of the lesser experienced teams in a first-round playoff series, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors have been too inconsistent this season to expect them to suddenly flip a switch heading into the postseason.
The Warriors could be heading towards some very big questions this offseason, and it's hard to see how anything that they could possibly do in the playoffs ends up changing that.