NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
16. Miami Heat
It's admittedly been an up-and-down season for the Miami Heat. Even though they're backing their way into the NBA Playoffs it seems, because of how talented their roster is on paper, you can't entirely discount their potential to pull off a first-round upset. Depending on who they match up with in the first round, the Heat could once again emerge as one of the most dangerous playoff teams in the Eastern Conference.
Even though Jimmy Butler is a year older, it's almost impossible to predict what version of him we're going to see when the playoffs begin. And if Tyler Herro can get healthy, the Heat will have added offensive firepower heading into the playoffs. The addition of Terry Rozier has made this team better and the hope is that it can all click for the team in the postseason.
I don't imagine we're going to see the Heat make another unlikely run to the NBA Finals but they have a roster that is built for postseason success. The question is, does the Heat have any more postseason magic left in their tank?