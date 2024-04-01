NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
15. Los Angeles Lakers
As we inch closer and closer to the start of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't expected to make much noise in the Western Conference. However, at the same time, they're not a team that you can completely count out in a first-round series. Especially if they do end up matching up with a more inexperienced team like the Minnesota Timberwolves or Oklahoma City Thunder.
When LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on the floor, the Lakers are going to have a good chance to play with any other favorite in the West. However, as has always been the case for the Lakers, it's whether or not they have a strong enough of a supporting cast that they could make up everywhere else.
With D'Angelo Russell playing better of late and as Austin Reaves continues to rise as a player, perhaps the Lakers do have a good chance to make some noise in the playoffs (as they did last season). Could they make another surprising run to the conference finals?