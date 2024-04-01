NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
14. Indiana Pacers
Making the big move for Pascal Siakam ahead of this past year's NBA Trade Deadline, there was a belief that perhaps the Indiana Pacers could emerge down the stretch as one of the more dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference. Even though that hasn't played out exactly as many originally thought, the Pacers' move for Siakam is one that will continue to pay dividends for years to come.
It's probably not fair to expect the Pacers to put together this magical, somewhat unexpected playoff run. But the best of the Pacers is likely to come in the next 1-2 seasons. The splash move for Siakam may not pay dividends this season, but it's one that is likely going to send this team into the offseason with plenty of momentum and hype.
This year will prove great to give this team continued confidence and some much-needed playoff experience, but I imagine we're going to see the best of the Pacers in the next 1-2 seasons, especially if they're able to make another addition during the offseason.