NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
12. Orlando Magic
As one of the best young emerging teams in the Eastern Conference, it’s good to see that the Orlando Magic have taken a step forward in their progression as a team. They're expected to finish as a top 5 team in the Eastern Conference standings and will get a great opportunity to continue their regular-season magic in the postseason. No matter what happens in the NBA Playoffs, the young Magic are going to gain some much-needed playoff experience this season.
Whether or not they could emerge as a real threat to pull off an upset in the first round of the playoffs remains to be seen, however, they certainly have the talent to at the very least push a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers or New York Knicks in a seven-game series.
It's safe to say that this season is already considered a success for the Magic. They've taken a clear step forward and Paolo Banchero looks like a real franchise player. Heading into the offseason, the Magic will be riding a wave of momentum.