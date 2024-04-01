NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
29. Washington Wizards
It's hard to categorize this season as a surprise for the Washington Wizards. After electing to trade Bradley Beal during the offseason, I don't think anyone envisioned the Wizards were going to win many games this season. And while the team has struggled throughout the year, there were a few bright spots along the way.
That includes the continued excellent play of Kyle Kuzma, who gives the Wizards a strong trade piece that they could cash in in the next 12 months. Additionally, Deni Avdija showed some positive signs in his development too, as he's emerged as a strong supporting piece for the future.
The Wizards are in the very early stages of what is likely going to be a complete rebuild, and they likely have to take another couple of steps back before they take a tangible step forward. Nevertheless, this is a team that could begin to see some real signs of improvement, perhaps even as soon as next season, if they could make it right decision with their projected top-three pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.