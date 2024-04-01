NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
11. Phoenix Suns
Quite frankly, I’m not really sure what to make of the Phoenix Suns as we draw near to the end of the regular season. Heading into this year’s NBA campaign, the belief was that the Suns were going to emerge as one of the legitimate championship contenders in the Western Conference. With a trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, it seemed as if all the pieces were in place for the Suns to make some serious noise and, if all fell into the right place, to make a serious run at the 2024 NBA Finals.
However, whether it was due to injuries or inconsistencies, it didn’t evolve as such this season for the Suns. Heading into the NBA playoffs, it’ll be interesting to see if anything changes once the game simplifies and slows down in the postseason. If there's anything the Suns have going for them, it's the fact that stars tend to rule the playoffs.
From a talent perspective, the Suns could theoretically make a deep, unexpected run. The question is, after an up-and-down regular season, can the Suns finally put it all together?