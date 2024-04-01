NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
9. LA Clippers
Over the past couple of months of the season, you can make the case that the LA Clippers have been one of the most frustrating teams to follow. For much of the season, the Clippers looked like a team that could emerge as a legitimate Western Conference contender. Suddenly, everything changed. Over the last few weeks of the season, it's looking more and more like the Clippers aren't going to play much of a factor in the West playoffs. That could change but they've left much to be desired over the final stretch run.
At this point, you wouldn't like the Clippers' chances in a seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, or Oklahoma City Thunder. There's no guarantee that the Clippers will be able to beat the New Orleans Pelicans in a first-round series. But I guess that's why they play the games.
The Clippers aren't just playing for wins over the next few weeks, heading into the NBA Playoffs. There's a strong argument to be made that LA is playing for their future right now. Playing their worst basketball of the season is far from ideal.