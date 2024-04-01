NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
7. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers remain in a fight with the New York Knicks for the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings. With just two weeks before the NBA playoffs, there's really not much margin for error for the Cavs. Even though the Cavs have been consistently a top-four team in the East this season, I can't help but wonder if this team is going to be able to hold up from an injury perspective heading into the postseason.
This is a team that has been played by injuries all year long and is likely still going to have to deal with some nagging issues on that front heading into the playoffs. In an ideal world, the Cavs would get healthy over the next two weeks and enter the NBA playoffs with a great chance to make a deep run. However, I'm simply not sure how likely that scenario is.
Either way, with as much talent as this team has, the Cavs should still be able to at least make it to the second round of the playoffs. That's the natural next step for this young team. And if they do manage to make it that far, it will only be good news as they prepare to make a strong pitch to Donovan Mitchell this offseason.