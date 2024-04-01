NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
6. New York Knicks
As we inch closer and closer to the start of the NBA Playoffs, it could not be coming at a better time for the New York Knicks. With every passing day, this team is getting healthier and healthier. So much so, the Knicks are likely going to be as close to 100 percent healthy as they've been in a couple of months. As you would expect, as the Knicks have gotten healthier, they've begun to play better.
The Knicks are beginning to round themselves into championship form as they're aiming to finish as the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings. If they can manage to avoid the fourth seed, this is a team that could very well make a playoff run. If they do enter the playoffs completely healthy, this is a team that could make a run to the conference finals.
With how well this team has played over the course of the second half of the season, there's not much stopping the Knicks from being a real threat to win the Eastern Conference. That doesn't mean that they will, it just means that they're going to have as good a shot as any other team in the East not named the Celtics.