NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
5. Milwaukee Bucks
All the noise aside, the Milwaukee Bucks should feel good about where they stand heading into the NBA playoffs. If there is one gripe about where this team is heading into the postseason, it's the fact that they are not going to have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs. However, with how good the Boston Celtics have been this season, they shouldn't be all that tight about that.
The good news is that the Bucks are looking more and more like they've wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Short of a complete collapse over the last two weeks of the season, the Bucks are going to avoid the Celtics until the conference finals and will likely have to face off against a beaten-up Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat team in the first round.
Even though the Bucks haven't had the best of luck against the Heat in the playoffs recently, this Miami team doesn't feel as dangerous as they've had before. With a couple of weeks left before the start of the playoffs, we should expect a deep postseason run from the Bucks.