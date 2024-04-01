NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
4. Denver Nuggets
The defending champion Denver Nuggets continue to hover as a top-three team in the Western Conference standings. No matter where they finish in the top three, this is a team that no one will want to face in the first round of the NBA playoffs. As the defending champs, there should be a respect level when it comes to the Nuggets. When you look at their roster from top to bottom, there aren't many holes in it.
For a championship team, the Nuggets are everything you want in a contender heading into the playoffs. Denver has arguably the best player in the NBA in Nikola Jokic, and one of the best supporting star casts with Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon.
A lot of how many will perceive the Nuggets' chances to repeat will depend on how the playoff bracket develops in the Western Conference. Even though the Nuggets are going to be a heavy favorite heading into the NBA playoffs, there are certainly some teams that will give the Nuggets more fits than others.