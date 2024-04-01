NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
1. Boston Celtics
With how dominant the Boston Celtics have been over the course of this season, it's at least somewhat surprising that they've managed to drop back-to-back games (to the Atlanta Hawks) here in the last couple of weeks of the regular season. However, even though it's not ideal for the Celtics to show any type of weaknesses late in the regular season, I also don't think it's time to panic, even with the start of the NBA playoffs on the horizon.
With the start of the postseason on the horizon, short of a tragic injury taking place here late in the season, the Celtics are still going to be the overwhelming favorites to win the Eastern Conference. And I don't think two late-season losses are going to change that belief by any means.
Heading into the NBA playoffs, you can make the strong argument that all the stars are beginning to align for the Celtics to win another NBA championship. It's hard to envision any team, in the East or West, being able to beat this team four times in seven tries.