NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
25. Memphis Grizzlies
It's been an extremely rough season for the Memphis Grizzlies, and that's putting it lightly. Considering they're on pace to finish with one of the worst records in the league, I don't think anyone would argue with that statement. However, heading into the offseason, this is a team that will have to figure out how to continue to build around Ja Morant.
For the past two seasons, this is a team that took somewhat of a step back in the progression forward. If they are unable to add another strong piece to what could be their championship puzzle, the pressure surrounding this team is going to grow and grow. The front office will likely be in the hunt for game-changing moves this summer, but there's no guarantee those are going to arise for the team.
Next season could prove to be a very, very important year for the Grizzlies and their future. If they continue to take steps back in the Western Conference hierarchy, there could be big changes on the horizon for this franchise.