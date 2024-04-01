NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
24. Toronto Raptors
Even after making the pivot toward retooling around Scottie Barnes, this is a team that has left some to be desired. So much so that their road back to relevance in the Eastern Conference could be more far off than perhaps some believe. The Raptors could theoretically compete for a playoff spot next season if they make the right moves this summer, but it could be another 2-3 years, with the right development, before the Raptors are considered a true player in the Eastern Conference.
Nevertheless, on the bright side, the Raptors do have a strong core with Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett. There's hope that the Raptors will continue to add to that core this offseason. If that remains to be true, this is a team that is going to have the talent to potentially blossom into a really good team in a couple of years.
For this team, the big question revolves around how patient they're willing to be. For now, that will be easy to do. However, oftentimes in the NBA, patience wears thin. Especially for those teams that are used to winning. You can't help but wonder if that will end up being the case for Toronto.