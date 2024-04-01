NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
23. Utah Jazz
Much like last season, the Utah Jazz showed some encouraging signs and then ended up fading down the stretch. The Jazz head into an offseason with a need to lean toward a win-now team or to continue to rebuild the roster. Utah is trying to balance a scenario that rarely works out for rebuilding teams. At a certain point, the Jazz is going to have to choose a path either way. Right now, it's hard to say what they should do either way. They have some solid veteran talent but also have begun to build a solid young core.
The Jazz are in good hands either way, but my biggest worry is that they're wasting some of Lauri Markkanen's best years of his career. And if they're not careful, they could get to the point where they have to trade him rather than build around him. That's what the Jazz wants to avoid and they must figure out how the best way to do that will be.
It'll be interesting to see what types of moves the Jazz ends up doing this summer. There's no question that what they do this offseason will end up impacting the team for years to come.