NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics look vulnerable; Knicks rounding back into form?
We dive into our latest NBA Power Rankings with just a couple of weeks before the start of the NBA Playoffs.
22. Brooklyn Nets
Looking back at this season, it's hard to categorize it as a success for the Brooklyn Nets. This is a team that entered the year in hopes of potentially emerging as a dark horse playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. Riding the wave of the continued emergence of Mikal Bridges, the hope was that he would have enough of a talented supporting cast to make some noise as one of the top 8 teams in the conference.
That didn't happen this season as the Nets are not even going to qualify for the NBA Play-In Tournament. Heading into the offseason, this is a team that must make a decision when it comes to how they want to continue to build out their roster. With some clarity on Bridges, and that he's not a No. 1 option, the pressure is on this front office to find that superstar needed to lead this team toward the next era of basketball for the franchise.
But what if the Nets aren't able to find one? Will that impact how they approach the rest of the offseason at all?