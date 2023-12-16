NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
In the latest edition of our NBA Power Rankings, the Dallas Mavericks look like the real deal, and the LA Clippers may be finally turning the corner as a team.
With most of the NBA getting to the 25-game mark of the regular season, there's a pretty strong sample size that teams will have to make certain assertions about where they stand. With the NBA Trade Deadline less than two months away, there are some big questions that will need to be answered for many organizations.
The next few weeks could end up being increasingly crucial for many teams around the league. As we head into that important portion of the season, let's jump into our new installment of our NBA Power Rankings in which the Dallas Mavericks look like the real deal, and the LA Clippers may finally be turning a corner.
30. Detroit Pistons
Some things never seem to change. A couple of weeks since our last edition of our NBA Power Rankings and the Detroit Pistons still find themselves at the bottom. The Pistons have lost a league-worst 22 straight games and it doesn't appear as if anything is going to change anytime soon. If the losing continues, this is an organization that has to question everything - from the head coach to the personnel they have on the roster.
I don't feel like the Pistons need to make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline to spark their young core but you'd have to imagine that some conversations about that possibility are bound to happen. At the very least, it's going to be an option on the table for the team.