NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
21. Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors continue to lose more than they win and it remains one of the bigger mysteries in the NBA. On paper, the Raptors should be much better than their record indicates. However, for one reason or another, it's pretty clear that this team has run its course. Something needs to change. And quickly. Many around the league are still expecting the Raptors to be a big player at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen. But if the Raptors want to avoid a potential disaster, you'd have to imagine that trading at least one, if not both, of OG Anunoby or Pascal Siakam will need to be the move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The last thing Toronto needs is to lose both their star veterans for nothing during the offseason.
The Raptors are certainly a team to keep an eye on moving forward. Changes are coming. The big question is whether they'll arrive before or after this year's NBA Trade Deadline.