NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
20. Brooklyn Nets
Objectively, I'd say that the Brooklyn Nets are exactly where they should be in their rebuild or retooling. After trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at last year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Nets have a good young foundation with Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges. However, it's clear that they're going to need to add another star-level talent if they're going to compete with the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the East.
Right now, the Nets aren't built to be anything but a fringe playoff team. However, if they were to pull off a trade for another star player, then the Nets go from a fringe playoff team to an actual dark horse contender. My gut tells me that the Nets are going to play the waiting game and that they're probably not going to make a big move until the summer.
That's probably a move that makes the most sense for the Nets. There's no rush for them to make a move just for the sake of making a move. But by this time next season, we could be talking about the Nets in a much different light.