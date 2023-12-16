NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
19. Golden State Warriors
I'm not even sure where to begin with the Golden State Warriors. Let's make no mistake, this team is really in trouble. At this point, it's a pretty bold opinion to not admit that the Warriors dynasty is probably over. Draymond Green has been suspended for the second time this season for a physical altercation, Andrew Wiggins has been benched, and Klay Thompson is playing like "just another guy" and is an expiring contract after this season.
Stephen Curry remains to be great, but there are very few encouraging signs anywhere else on the roster. And that's a problem for a team that is hoping to win another title. In fact, at this point, it's not even a guarantee that the Warriors are even going to make the playoffs. That's how down bad the Warriors are at the moment.
Is there any saving the Warriors? It's tough to tell at this point. However, the next couple of months, leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, should be increasingly interesting to watch.