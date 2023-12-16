NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
16. New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have been up and down for much of the season. There are times when they've been impressive this season and you believe that if things fall a certain way they could perhaps pull a first-round upset in the playoffs. However, there are other times when it looks like this core has reached its peak and it's probably in the best interest of this team to begin to retool.
I'm not going to play party pooper for the Pelicans. They're talented and are going to continue to hang on to that talent hope. However, deep down, I simply don't believe that the Pelicans with this core are ever going to compete with the top-tier contenders in the NBA. And that's the biggest reason why I believe this is a team that should explore making a big move at the trade deadline.
If we're being honest, the biggest questions of which revolve around Zion Williamson. Will he be able to figure it out and put it together? I'm having some real concerns with how much of a step back as he's taken this season.