NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
15. Phoenix Suns
There's both good news and bad news for the Phoenix Suns. On one hand, it is encouraging that they are beginning to get a bit more healthy. Bradley Beal finally made his return from injury and the team can now focus on building chemistry with each other before the push toward the playoffs. On the other hand, the Suns have struggled to win on a consistent basis this season. And that could be foreshadowing some real struggles for the team down the line.
But we can't completely judge this team until we get a large enough sample size of Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker playing together this season. That means, there's a chance that we won't get a real feel about this team until March. But that's the gamble that the Suns decided to make during the offseason.
With as much talent as the Suns have, the expectation is that they're going to be a threat to win the West. However, we haven't gotten much evidence that would support that completely. It's certainly a situation that requires more attention. Maybe this is not going to work out for Phoenix.