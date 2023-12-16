NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
13. New York Knicks
The New York Knicks are pretty much what everyone expected this team to be this season. They're not an elite team in the Eastern Conference and I don't believe anyone expects them to be able to compete with the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics when the playoffs roll around. Whether they're a first-round or second-round knockout is irrelevant. What's important is that this team is still a big move away from being a real player in the East.
That's no secret. The big question for New York is whether they're going to look to make a big move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline or if they're going to wait until the offseason to try to significantly upgrade their roster.
When it comes to this season, having to survive without Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to miss roughly two months, will be a huge test for the Knicks. If New York can continue to play at a high level without their starting center, it will bode well to get some experience for their bench heading into the postseason. Nevertheless, it could also highlight some real weaknesses the team may have in their frontcourt.