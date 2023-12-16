NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
12. Miami Heat
You can actually make the argument that the Miami Heat have actually done pretty well in surviving without Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo over the last few weeks. The hope is that both players will be back sooner rather than later. And there could be some more growing pains for the integration of both players. But even at full strength, there are still big questions about this team moving forward into the season.
I think the biggest of those questions surround Herro's future with the team. With the emergence of Duncan Robinson this season, there's an argument to be made that the Heat are better off with Herro coming off the bench. The problem is, I'm not sure how open he is to making that sacrifice. If there is some pushback, you can't help but wonder if Miami should explore moving on completely from Herro.
The Heat are in a tough spot. But, hey, at least we know they're going to continue to be competitive. That isn't the case for many middling teams in the NBA right now. And for as much as this organization prides itself on championship pedigree, being competitive appears to be more than enough for this franchise.