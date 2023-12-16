NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
10. Los Angeles Lakers
Having won five of their last seven games, it appears that the Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to hit their stride. Either that or the Lakers have hit a soft spot in their schedule. Either way, getting a few wins in a row under their belt will do good for LA's confidence. The Lakers are in a much better spot at this point in the season compared to last year. And that's a positive. However, the Lakers are still going to enter the trade deadline season with many questions.
Does the team look to make a big move? Do they feel as if they have to make a big move in order to compete with the likes of the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves (I know, strange) in the Western Conference? And if the team does feel as if they do have to make a big move, is Zach LaVine going to be the primary target?
Either way, it seems as if the Lakers are going to play a factor in who comes out of the Western Conference. Will they make another run to the conference finals? It's way too early to tell at this point.