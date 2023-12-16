NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
9. Sacramento Kings
No longer a lovable underdog, the Sacramento Kings have actually handled the start to the season well. This is a team that finds themselves in the top 5 of the Western Conference standings, even while having to play a portion of the season with De'Aaron Fox sidelined due to an injury. The Kings are right where they should be and will be in the conversation of teams that could win a playoff series heading into the postseason.
What could end up dictating how their season ends is whether or not they end up making a difference-making move at the NBA Trade Deadline. It's already been reported that the Kings are expected to be aggressive heading into the trade season. Whether or not they'll be able to land a big piece remains to be seen.
If the Kings are able to land another star-level talent that could help take some of the pressure off of Fox and Domantas Sabonis, it will only give this team an added boost heading into the playoffs. The Kings are in a good spot but if they want to be considered a contender, they very much have some improvements to make to their roster.