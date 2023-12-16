NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
7. Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are another one of these teams in the NBA that while I don't quite completely believe in them being a potential contender, they are what their record says they are. And right now, the Magic have been one of the most consistently good teams in the Eastern Conference. Until that begins to change, the Magic are for real. If they manage to add a veteran contributor ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, I'll be an even bigger believer in this team.
Heading into the deadline, I firmly believe that the Magic should be targeting a veteran backcourt difference-maker. This is a team that could be a veteran point guard or even a volume scorer away from being a potential dark horse threat in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have one of the most talented rosters in the league and they're only going to get better.
If Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner continue to be one of the most consistent offensive duos in the East, the Magic should be in a great spot heading into the push toward the playoffs. By mid-January, we should know a lot more about this team.