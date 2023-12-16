NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
3. Milwaukee Bucks
For the most part, it seems as if the Milwaukee Bucks have found their footing as a team. After making the Jrue Holiday (and pieces) swap for Damian Lillard, that was the biggest concern for the team heading into the season. And through the first few weeks of the season, those concerns were validated. However, in the last few weeks since, the Bucks have looked more like the overwhelming contender that many believed they would be.
The Bucks are 12-3 in their last 15 games and have a top-3 offense and improving defense since. In the last 15 games, the Bucks have the third-best net rating in the NBA. Lillard seems to have settled into a comfort level next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the offense and this team is about to take off.
I'm not sure if they'll be able to catch or keep up with the Boston Celtics in the regular season but this is certainly a team that has the top-tier talent to compete with any other team in the league once the postseason rolls around.