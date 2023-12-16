NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
27. Portland Trail Blazers
Heading into the start of the season, there was a belief that the Portland Trail Blazers could emerge as one of the most exciting teams in the NBA this season. However, the Blazers haven't gotten off to the entertaining start that most were expecting them to. Instead, for much of the season, it's been a pretty steady grind for Portland, with the struggles of Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton standing at the forefront.
If there has been a saving grace for the Blazers this season, it's that both Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons, who recently returned from injury, look good. Really good. Make no mistake, there are still some very real concerns that the team should have when it comes to Henderson, but the continued development of Sharpe and Simons is something this team should feel good about moving forward.
The next few months of the regular season will be interesting to follow when it comes to the Blazers. Will the return of Simons open the door for this team to get back on track? Can Scoot finally turn a corner in his game? Will Ayton begin to look like the promising offensive talent that he was with the Phoenix Suns at times?