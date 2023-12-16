NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
25. Utah Jazz
When you consider that the Utah Jazz are a little over a year removed from hitting the complete reset button by trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, it shouldn't be surprising to see them near the bottom of the standings in the NBA. Quite frankly, I don't believe there's anything about how much the Jazz have struggled this season. They are essentially what their records says they are at the moment.
However, something that this team should be concerned or worried about is how they're going to approach the next step of this rebuild. Theoretically, the Jazz should want to make a move to compete. With an All-Star talent like Lauri Markkanen already on the roster, Utah should be building vertically and not horizontally.
Though, aside from Markkanen, there are no other pieces on the roster that are ready to "win now." That brings about a huge dilemma for the team. Especially heading into the trade deadline. I suppose the question I'm getting ready to ask is whether or not the Jazz should trade Markkanen.