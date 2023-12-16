NBA Power Rankings: Buying the Mavs in the West; Clippers finally turning corner?
Are the Dallas Mavericks for real and have the LA Clippers finally turned the corner?
24. Charlotte Hornets
Objectively, I believe that the Charlotte Hornets are in a solid position in their rebuild. They have a few strong young players in LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams. This is also a team that has a bevy of veteran assets that they could get pretty fair returns for on the trade market in Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, and even P.J. Washington if they wanted. In the matter of a calendar year, there's a chance this team could be in a much better place in terms of young talent than they are now.
I suppose the bigger question is whether there is a face of the franchise already on the roster. The Hornets are paying Ball as if he's that, but at this point in his career, that's still a fair question to ask. The continued development of Miller will also be something to watch on that front, as he was the second overall pick in the draft.
In a vacuum, this is where the Hornets have struggled historically. In finding a path toward the successful next step in their progression as a franchise.