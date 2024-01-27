NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
In the latest edition of our NBA Power Rankings, the Los Angeles Lakers are desperate for a big NBA Trade Deadline move and the Phoenix Suns are streaking up the Western Conference standings.
With the February 8 NBA Trade Deadline just a couple of weeks away at this point, there are several high-profile teams that are aligning themselves to make a big move ahead of the push toward the playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers, who have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league this season, are clearly one of those teams.
In hopes of righting the ship heading into the second half of the season, the Lakers have their eyes on two big names (Dejoune Murray and Bruce Brown). Whether they'll be able to pull off a move for either player remains to be seen, but it's become clear that the struggling Lakers are efforting. At the very least, it's something to watch over the next couple of weeks.
For as much as the Lakers have been struggling of late, the Phoenix Suns are a team that seems to be hitting their stride. The Suns have won 16 of their last 19 games and are currently on a eight-game winning streak. They've moved all the way up to 5th in the Western Conference standings and should be a team every contender has an eye on now.
If they can remain healthy, the Suns have the talent to win it all.
As we cross the midway point of the season, we explore the Lakers' struggles, the Suns' recent hot streak, and much more in the latest edition of our NBA Power Rankings.
30. Detroit Pistons
Having won two of their last five games, the Detroit Pistons are in the midst of one of their hotter stretches since the first week of the season. Ok, all jokes aside, this is still a team that is struggling to find their footing this season. In the second half of the season, the Pistons just need a few encouraging things to build on heading into the offseason.
Will it happen?