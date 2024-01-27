NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
21. Atlanta Hawks
As the way things stand at the moment, with just two weeks left before the NBA Trade Deadline, the Atlanta Hawks are one of the teams that many expect to be extremely active before the deadline. Whether or not that will actually end up being the case remains to be seen. But based on how all the trade rumors have begun to unravel, Dejounte Murray appears to be a player that Atlanta is almost certainly going to trade ahead of the deadline.
The Hawks are reportedly looking for one impact player and two future first-round picks in order to pull the trigger on a Murray trade. However, with the teams that are reportedly interested in Murray, that could be tough for the Hawks to come away with. My big question for Atlanta heading into the trade deadline is, what if there’s no offer that meets the asking price for the Hawks, does that mean that Atlanta will simply keep Murray on the roster for the remainder of the season and head into the offseason with even more traded whispers hovering over the team?
The Hawks are in a pretty difficult situation heading into the trade deadline where they almost have to make a move at this point. And that's never a great place for any team to be. The next few weeks could prove to be interesting for the Hawks.