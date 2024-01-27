NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
20. Golden State Warriors
It's clearly been a trying season for the Golden State Warriors and as we cross the midway point of the year, it’s difficult to see how things are going to drastically change down the stretch for the team. At this point, I can’t imagine that there’s going to be a big move made by the Warriors at the NBA Trade Deadline. There hasn’t been much trending in that direction over the last couple of weeks, and Pascal Siakam finding his way to the Indiana Pacers might have ended all pipe dreams the Warriors had of possibly making a big move that would effectively salvage the season.
Nevertheless, I still wouldn’t count a much smaller move. Short of something unexpected happening, the second half of the season for the Warriors could very well dictate what the offseason is going to look like for the team. If the Warriors do end up missing the playoffs entirely, I can’t imagine that there won’t be big changes made this summer.
The question is, is this finally the offseason where the Warriors begin to think about their future in a prominent way?