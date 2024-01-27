NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
19. Chicago Bulls
I firmly believe that the Chicago Bulls wouldn't be in the situation that they currently find themselves in if they had elected to make the decision to retool or rebuild their roster during this past offseason. Nevertheless, instead of doing so, the Bulls thought it would be a good idea to essentially run back this season, and they quickly realized that that ended up being a huge mistake. That’s the reason why Chicago now finds themselves in a position where they’re probably going to have to accept a Zach LaVine trade that ends up returning pennies on the dollar.
The good news is that the Bulls still have enouogh talent on their roster where they've found a way not to bottom out this season. But, in the end, that could be a curse instead of a blessing if they don't get things right d uring the offseaosn.
With the way things stand in the Eastern Conference at the moment, there's a good chance that the Bulls still end up in the Play-In Tournament even after a potential LaVine trade.