NBA Power Rankings: Lakers desperate for bold trade deadline move; Streaking Suns
There are a few big jumps in our latest NBA Power Rankings at the midway point of the season.
18. Utah Jazz
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Utah Jazz could emerge as one of the most intriguing teams to watch. Because of their improved play over the last month of the season, the Jazz have fought back into the playoff picture in the Western Conference. At this point, it would not be all that surprising if Utah figured out a way to qualify for the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference.
At the same time, it would be equally as believable for this team to fall out of the postseason picture entirely. That’s why the Jazz have some big decisions to make at the trade deadline. With a few veteran assets that they could theoretically move, Utah needs to decide whether they’re gonna move forward and try to make the postseason this year or if they’re willing to take a bit of a step back in order to take a bigger step forward in terms of the long-term prospects of the franchise.
Even though it may seem like a simple decision on the surface, don't tell me it wouldn't feel really good for the Jazz to defy the odds and make the postseason quicker than expected after making the decision to rebuild the roster.